GEORGE A. LE BOW George A. Le Bow, Cowboy, Father, Grandfather, Teamster, and Film Industry Professional, rode horseback alongside his best friend, Jesus, on September 2, 2020. With a smile on his face and peace in his heart, he left Santa Fe, NM, for paradise and lovingly met up with his predeceased family, mother, "Mama Lottie" (Catanach) Le Bow; brother, Thomas Le Bow (Martha); nephew, Reece Le Bow (Sue and Shirley); sister, Frena Torres (Nep); niece, Charlene Roybal (Gilbert) and loyal friend Bobby Padilla. He is survived by his children, Rita Montoya (Frank); Leon Le Bow (Francie); Anthony Le Bow (Yvonne); Paula Douglas; Leota Parandeh (Sassan); Michaela Gallegos; and George Le Bow, II, (Roslyn). A rosary will be offered on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1301 Osage Ave., Santa Fe, NM. Burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. COVID guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, New Mexico Chapter, 6731 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Additional information can be found at www.avistacremationandburial.com.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 9 to Sep. 20, 2020.
