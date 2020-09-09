GEORGE A. LE BOW George A. Le Bow, Cowboy, Father, Grandfather, Teamster, and Film Industry Professional, rode horseback alongside his best friend, Jesus, on September 2, 2020. With a smile on his face and peace in his heart, he left Santa Fe, NM, for paradise and lovingly met up with his predeceased family, mother, "Mama Lottie" (Catanach) Le Bow; brother, Thomas Le Bow (Martha); nephew, Reece Le Bow (Sue and Shirley); sister, Frena Torres (Nep); niece, Charlene Roybal (Gilbert) and loyal friend Bobby Padilla. He is survived by his children, Rita Montoya (Frank); Leon Le Bow (Francie); Anthony Le Bow (Yvonne); Paula Douglas; Leota Parandeh (Sassan); Michaela Gallegos; and George Le Bow, II, (Roslyn). A rosary will be offered on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1301 Osage Ave., Santa Fe, NM. Burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. COVID guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, New Mexico Chapter, 6731 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Additional information can be found at www.avistacremationandburial.com
.