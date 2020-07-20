GEORGE BLANCHARD 1942 - 2020 George Blanchard passed away peacefully at home on July 9 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 28, 1942. George attended Noble and Greenough where he was involved in theater, tennis, glee club, and worked in National Parks on the trail crew with the Student Conservation Association (SCA). He left Princeton University to work in New York City doing lighting and stage managing. From there he went on to the Pacific Northwest working for SCA and then to Mt. Baldy Zen Center. He moved to Santa Fe working with bakers at the French Pastry Shop where he met his wife and partner of 44 years, Ann Trott. Upon moving to Las Vegas, he received a BS from Highlands University and ran an electrical contracting business. He and Ann moved to Serafina and then to their beloved Pecos home for 18 years. In 2017, they completed the circle, moving back to Santa Fe. George was a kind, gentle spirit with a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and a child's playfulness. Never bogged down by pettiness, he preferred to look at the big picture. Always looking for answers to the Big Questions. He was one with nature, finding simple pleasure in watching birds and trees. He was an avid badminton player, volunteer at the Lensic, and devoted member of the Cloud Appreciation Society. His compassion and patience allowed him to navigate his dementia with dignity and grace. Survived by his wife Ann Trott, brothers John (Milly Silverstein) and Stephen (Debby Webster), many wonderful nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Tina Trott (Nedra DiFilippo), and favorite niece Arianna Trott (Micah Thomas). In lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree in his honor. Georgeblanchard.com