GEORGE D. GARCIA III George D. Garcia III joined our Lord and Savior on August 19, 2019 at the age of 49. George was born to George Garcia Jr. and Jane Garcia (Gomez) on July 4, 1970. George was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. George had a heart of gold and an unmistakable laugh that will linger in our ear and never be forgotten. He was a loving and caring person he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Estevan & Eva Gomez, paternal grandparents George & Victoria Garcia, Mother Jane Garcia (Gomez), granddaughter Aliyah Jane Paige Martinez. He is survived by his girlfriend Patricia Roybal, daughters, Ashley Garcia (Edward), and Esperanza Garcia (Tonya), grandkids Christiana, Angelo, Antonio and Santiago, father George D. Garcia Jr. (Prescilla), sisters Stephanie and Annette Garcia, brother Gabriel Garcia, niece's Suzette (Justin) and Jazmine, nephew Leonard, great-nephews Connor, and Tanner, great-niece, Harper, close friend Leonard Rodriguez and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Rosary at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Memorial Mass, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Cristo Rey Church.

