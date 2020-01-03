Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE S. YARDMAN. View Sign Service Information Farmington Funeral Home 2111 W Apache St Farmington , NM 87401 (505)-325-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGE S. YARDMAN George S. Yardman, age 63, of Aztec, NM died on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1956 to Robert and Nellie Yardman. He attended school in Santa Fe and later moved to Farmington, NM and worked for PNM. He loved the rodeo, racing horses, fishing and hunting. George was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Yardman paternal grandparents George and Josephine Yardman; maternal grandparents John Sr. and Nellie Penner. He is survived by his mother, Nellie Yardman; sisters Diana Velarde, and Kathryn Yardman (Pamela Ulibarri) brother, Donald Yardman and wife Elaine all of Santa Fe; nieces, Jessica, Victoria, AnnaMarie, Katelyn and his goddaughter, Jennifer; nephew, Robert and fianc‚ Cassie and her children Amethyst and Santana; great niece, Marissa; great-nephews, Joshua and Liam and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his special friends of many years, Nick Chavez, Mitzi Thompson and husband Alec all of Aztec, NM. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Rosario Cemetery after the mass. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020

