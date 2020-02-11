GEORGE WILLIAM STUMPFF JR. George William Stumpff Jr., born 2/3/1949 of Cow Creek, NM, passed from this world 12/6/2019 in Monterey, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Doris Julian Stumpff. He is survived by his daughter, Dezbah Stumpf; his siblings, Melody Gonzales (Jerry), Robert Stumpff (Karen), Kenneth Stumpff (Ginny), John Stumpff and partner, Daryl Griffith. George left an incredible legacy and many friends. He was an accomplished and widely collected jeweler and wildlife/landscape painter. He was an avid and skilled hunter/fisherman and master of the cowboy arts. His spirit is now in the mountains and pines of his beloved New Mexico. A celebration of life will take place June 13th in Cow Creek, NM. Please RSVP to dezbahmaker@gmail.com by May 22nd or email for more information.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 14, 2020