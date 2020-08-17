GERALD (JERRY) HENRY SILVERSTEIN Gerald (Jerry) Henry Silverstein, 85, passed away at his home in Santa Fe on Saturday, August 15 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Jerry was born in 1934 on the westside of Chicago. He attained an MA in psychology and spent his career at Jewish Vocational Services. In 1996 Jerry met Bob, the love his life, and in 2008 they chose Santa Fe as their new home. Both loved to travel in the US and all parts of the world. Jerry was an active member of the Friends of Folk Art and as an avid collector of contemporary art glass, he became one of the founding members and a past President of the Glass Alliance New Mexico. He brought in over 100 glass artists over the years to give talks and demonstrate their art at local galleries and glass studios. Jerry is survived by his husband Bob Zimmerman, brother Daniel Silverstein, nephews Raymond and Steven Silverstein and grand-nephews and nieces Leslie, David, Jayne, Bennett, and Anna Silverstein. Our thanks to the doctors and staff at Christus St. Vincent Hospital and at Ambercare Hospice for their care and support during this time. Services are pending. Memorials may be made to Friends of Folk Art or Glass Alliance New Mexico. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com