GERTRUDE B. SCHWARTZ 7/26/1948 - 7/28/2020 Gertrude B. Schwartz, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020. She was born in Glorieta, New Mexico, and was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Schwartz and her father, Baudilio Bowles. She is survived by her mother Delfina Bowles, her daughter Deborah Schwartz, her son Jeffrey Schwartz and his wife Joanne Schwartz, and her grandchildren, Connor and Spencer Schwartz. She is also survived by her brother Benjamin Bowles and his wife Sandra Jaramillo, her sister Thelma Bowles and her husband Wally Gordon, her brother Joe Bowles, her sister Elaine Brown, and her sister Theresa Bowles-Sorhus as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gertrude attended Loretto Academy followed by Eastern New Mexico University, where she obtained an Associate's Degree.She owned and operated a successful bookkeeping business in Santa Fe for several years. She was involved in numerous charitable organizations and served on various committees, including for the Buckaroo Ball benefiting the New Mexico Children's Foundation and the Santa Fe Junior Women's Club. She loved playing tennis and golf, and spending time with her grandchildren. A private funeral service for the family was held on Friday, July 30, 2020 at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be sent to Cancer Services of New Mexico, (505) 259.9583, cancerservicesnm.org
. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com