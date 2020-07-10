GERTRUDE GURULE Gertrude Gurule is now in the arms of Our Lord. She passed away July 7, 2020 at the age of 84.She was born to Mary and Ubaldo Gurule on May 21, 1936 in Santa Fe, NM. She attended elementary school at Our Lady of Guadalupe. One of her grade school years was spent at Carrie Tingley Hospital in T or C, NM. She graduated in 1955 from Loretto Academy, went on to retire from the Accounting Division at the NM Human Services Department. Gertrude was born with a disability that never prevented her from living a full life. She handled her disability with true courage and grace, which was admired by her family, her many friends throughout school, and throughout her career until the day she passed. Her life was full of experiences, she was active in school activities, including being a part of the Operetta, Babes in Toyland at Loretto Academy. She visited friends in the Midwest, traveled to Mexico twice with her mom and sisters, for a niece's college graduation in Colorado and to the east and west coasts for her nephew's and niece's college graduations. She never missed any of her nephews' and nieces' graduations. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Ubaldo Gurule, her brother UB, many aunts, uncles, and close cousins. She is survived by five sisters, Marina Gurule, Dolores (Andy) Nava, Loyola Gurule, Jane Gurule, and Pat Griego. She is also survived by a special niece, Camille Gurule who assisted in her care. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, grand and great-nephews and nieces whom she loved unconditionally. Two nieces, Debbie Romero and Darlene Montoya assisted Loyola and Jane with Gertrude's care, and were always instantly available when needed. She will always be remembered as a gentle and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to the Gurule, Nava, and Griego Families. She was a Roman Catholic and faithful to God, a parishioner of Santa Maria de La Paz, never going anywhere without her Rosary. The very essence of her life was filled with integrity, beauty, compassion, passion for life, love, kindness, patience and above all, generosity, strength, and respect. She will be deeply missed by her sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, if you wish you can make a donation in her name to her Beloved Carmelite Sisters or to her Parish, Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Community. We want to especially thank Nena, Lynn, Janet, and Rachel from Ambercare for their tender and loving care of Gertrude. We appreciate Debbie Snyder and Stephanie Mallica for their visits and support. A big thank you to our grandnephew, Doug Nava for all the Sunday night dinners and the delicious assortment of desserts he made for us. Services are as follows: Recitation of the Rosary starting at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Community on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. MASKS ARE REQUIRED due to Covid-19. Burial will be at the Rosario Cemetery, arrangements are pending. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com