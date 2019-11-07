Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. GILBERT DELGADO. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Viewing 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi Send Flowers Obituary

DR. GILBERT DELGADO Dr. Gilbert Delgado, 91, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019. He was born to Hilario and Ursula on September 3rd, 1928 in Santa Fe, at 409 Canyon Road. Gilbert was married to Cecilia Ortiz, from Santa Fe, for 52 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother Richard (Dick) and his son-in-law Ken Tinkelenberg. He is survived by his brother Larry (Angie) and sister Imelda and his 6 children, John (Dawn), Jackie, Elizabeth (John Costello), Elena, Carmen (Richard Ball) and Celeste. He was blessed with 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gilbert cherished the loving companionship of Antonia (Toni) Atencio for the past 18 years. Gilbert attended St. Michael's for 12 years, including a 4-year high school merit scholarship. He participated in football and boxing, reaching the State Boxing Championship in his senior year. After high school, in 1946, he joined the United States Marine Corp serving overseas and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Upon completion of his military service, he earned his Bachelor's Degree from St. Michael's College and continued his education eventually obtaining a Master's Degree from Gallaudet University and a Doctorate (PhD) Degree from Catholic University. Gilbert began his career in deaf education in California as a teacher and administrator at both the Riverside and Berkeley School for the Deaf. He later moved his family to Maryland working in Washington at Gallaudet University as a Professor and was eventually named Dean of the Gallaudet Graduate School. After a distinguished career on the East and West Coasts, Gilbert and Cecilia moved back to Santa Fe where he was appointed, by then Governor Bruce King, as the first Hispanic Superintendent of the New Mexico School for the Deaf. He was a world authority on Hispanic deaf education and authored several books on the subject. While in Santa Fe, Gilbert was very active in many community organizations including the Rotary Club, Railyard Commission, and the Elks Lodge. Gilbert was immensely proud of his entire family. His family gatherings, whether in Maryland, California or Santa Fe, brought him great joy and happiness. Viewing will be held Thursday, November 14, 6:00-7:00 PM and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM, both at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 15, at 9:00 AM at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, followed by interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gilbert's name to St. Michael's High School for the Instituto Hispanidad Exchange Program. Donations can be made online www.stmichaelssf.org or by check to St. Michael's High School, 100 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2019

