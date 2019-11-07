DR. GILBERT LOUIS DELGADO Dr. Gilbert Louis Delgado of Santa Fe passed away November 3, 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service at 6pm with a rosary at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 9am at the St. Francis Cathedral with interment to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30am. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2019