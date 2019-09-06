Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Howard Livermore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLEN HOWARD LIVERMORE Glen Howard Livermore, 89, passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 at his home in Espanola. He was born June 16, 1930 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Albert and Lucille Livermore. He graduated from McCurdy High School in 1948. After high school he worked in the family business Livermore Construction until 1951 when he joined the Navy and served on the USS Whitehurst a Destroyer Escort ship until 1955. He then went to work as a mechanical technician at the Los Alamos National Lab until he retired in 1982. In 1956 he met Helen his wife of 57 years. In 1962 they started Best Heating and used that company as a base to start, purchase and operate many other businesses which included Chamisa Inn, the local Radio Shack Franchise, The Sound Shop and R&L Security. Glen was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, Albert and Lucille Livermore; brothers, Ross Martel, Roy Livermore; sister Dorothy Saye and daughter, Linda Livermore Biggs. Glen is survived by his son, Dale Livermore and his wife Kathy of Espanola; grandchildren, Scott Biggs, Kelly Jo Biggs, Chris Livermore, Brandon Livermore, Glen Michael Livermore; great grand children, Isabel Biggs, Cory Yarbrough, Luke Yarbrough, Dinora Livermore, Thalia Livermore, Kaylee Livermore and Ethan Livermore; and his nieces and nephews and other relatives. Services will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery September 10, 2019 at 3:00, celebration of life reception will follow at 4:00 at the Knights of Columbus in Arroyo Seco. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Florida 33607 or the , 10501 Montgomery Blvd. NE Ste 300 Albuquerque NM 87111 or donor's favorite charity.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 8, 2019

