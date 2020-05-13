Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLEN T. STROCK JUNE 15, 1947 - APRIL 25, 2020 One has only to look at a Glen Strock painting to capture the thought, the depth and the whimsicality of the man. Glen, a very special man of God, was our pastor, friend, husband, and father. Surrounded by his family, he was called to the Lord April 25, 2020. Glen was 72. Born in Fort Benning, GA, Glen grew up in Hampton, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel Alan Martin Strock and Gene Peterson Ames, his brother, David and his daughter, Cora Caldwell. Glen is survived by his loving wife, Alida and their children; Joshua, Selma, Christy, Abel, and Isaac, as well as daughters, Mary (Curtis), Tessa Gantt (Jeremy) and brothers, John and Carl (Julie), and six grandchildren; McKellan, Sylas, Opal, and Kingston Malbeck; Reef and Pablo Gantt. Glen was an especially gifted artist, muralist, and illustrator. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University and studied art at the Instituto Allende in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Under an associate of famed muralist Diego Rivera, Glen developed a unique style of illuminating biblical themes and the scenes of the Southwest. His Santa Fe murals are displayed at La Familia Medical Center, Solano Court, and St. Michael's High School in Santa Fe. His book illustrations include People's Guide to Mexico; Four Square League: Pueblo Indian Land in New Mexico; The Witches of Abiquiu; and Land Grants and Lawsuits in Northern New Mexico, to name a few. Glen was generous with his time and his talent. He was instrumental in launching Care Net Santa Fe, a pro-life pregnancy center in Santa Fe. He was known for quoting scripture in legislative committee hearings at the New Mexico State Capitol, where he promoted pro-life legislation. Glen attended, volunteered, and helped administer a number of Santa Fe churches. He pastored out of his home, knowing that bringing the Word of God did not require a church building. At the time of his passing, Glen was the beloved pastor of the Pecos Valley Cowboy Church, where he'd preached with clarity and passion for the last 8 years. Besides his warmth and engaging friendship, Glen will always be remembered for inviting us to pray. "Let's pray," was Glen's consistent invitation to anyone and everyone close to him. He will be missed. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 16 to May 17, 2020

