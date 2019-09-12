Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLENNA JUANDELL WADE Glenna Juandell Wade (nee Mitchell) transitioned on September 8, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. She was 86 years old and best known by her artist signature Juan Dell. Born and reared in Hockley County, Texas, she married and raised three children before studying art. In 1968 she made her first sculpture, which began a more than four-decade career depicting pioneer women, trappers, and Native peoples, as well as historical figures and portraits. Her life was documented by Walt Wiggins in the book Juan Dell, The First Lady of Bronze (1981, Pintores Press). Juan Dell is survived by her sister Shirley Grant, daughter Arlene LaDell Hayes, son Terry Max Wade, Five grandchildren Curtis Wade, Heather Wade, Mandy Hayes, Aaron Wade and Leilani Wade and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Monte Joe Wade, grandson Jeremy Hayes and sister Bobbie Nell Butner. A celebration of her life will be held at a later Date. The family has chosen The YMCA of Santa Fe for donations in her name in Lieu of flowers. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 15, 2019

