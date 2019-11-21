GLENNA JUANDELL WADE Please join us for a Life Celebration of Glenna "Juan Dell" Wade on Monday, November, 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church, on Old Pecos Road. Service will be held in the Dining Hall, lower level. Juan Dell as much loved and admired for her contribution to the Santa Fe Art Community. She and her husband, Joe Wade established a successful gallery in Santa Fe in the 70s. All are welcome to come and share treasured memories with her family and friends.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 24, 2019