GLORIA MENDOZA Gloria Mendoza was born on May 17, 1947 and went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart, appreciated and cared greatly for all her friends and loved Santa Fe, the city she was born and raised in. Gloria was strong willed and outspoken, but incredibly compassionate and kind. She always had a soft heart for those in need. Gloria was caring and generous and her door and heart were always open to those who needed her. Gloria will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Gloria graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1965. She married Samuel V. Mendoza on October 27, 1967; they were married for 53 years and raised four children. Gloria is survived by her husband Samuel Mendoza, her three children Adan Mendoza, Emiliano Mendoza and wife Janelle, Julio Mendoza and wife Melissa, her brother Richard Romero and wife Evelyn, thirteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by Manuel and Lydia Romero, her parents, Joseph and Laura Mendoza, her in-laws, Marcia Ortiz Mendoza, her daughter, and Donald, Geneva and Arturo Romero, her siblings. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm at St. Anne Parish, located at 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Anne Parish; burial will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 am. Pallbearers: Adrian Ortiz and Jadon Mendoza Honorary Pallbearers: Jericho Mendoza, Matt Angel, Mark Angel, Richard Hadrill. The family would like to give special thanks to Del Corazon Hospice and their staff; Judy, Jacob, and Betty Lou for their compassion and care. The family would also like to thank Toni Mendonca for caring so beautifully and kindly for Gloria. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Fe Raptor Center, 505-699-0455,

GLORIA MENDOZA Gloria Mendoza was born on May 17, 1947 and went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart, appreciated and cared greatly for all her friends and loved Santa Fe, the city she was born and raised in. Gloria was strong willed and outspoken, but incredibly compassionate and kind. She always had a soft heart for those in need. Gloria was caring and generous and her door and heart were always open to those who needed her. Gloria will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Gloria graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1965. She married Samuel V. Mendoza on October 27, 1967; they were married for 53 years and raised four children. Gloria is survived by her husband Samuel Mendoza, her three children Adan Mendoza, Emiliano Mendoza and wife Janelle, Julio Mendoza and wife Melissa, her brother Richard Romero and wife Evelyn, thirteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by Manuel and Lydia Romero, her parents, Joseph and Laura Mendoza, her in-laws, Marcia Ortiz Mendoza, her daughter, and Donald, Geneva and Arturo Romero, her siblings. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm at St. Anne Parish, located at 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Anne Parish; burial will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 am. Pallbearers: Adrian Ortiz and Jadon Mendoza Honorary Pallbearers: Jericho Mendoza, Matt Angel, Mark Angel, Richard Hadrill. The family would like to give special thanks to Del Corazon Hospice and their staff; Judy, Jacob, and Betty Lou for their compassion and care. The family would also like to thank Toni Mendonca for caring so beautifully and kindly for Gloria. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Fe Raptor Center, 505-699-0455, www.santaferaptorcenter.com . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

