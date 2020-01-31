GLORIA O. ORTIZ Gloria O. Ortiz, 67, passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1952 to Tessie and Gonzalo Quintana. She married Jose M. Ortiz. She is preceded in death by Arthur Quintana, Gene Gallegos, Melecio Padilla, and Grace Sena, grandmother; Abelina Vigil, Lucia Roibal; and mother-in-law, Clora Ortiz. She is survived by her husband, Jose; sons, Joseph Patrick (Kymberly), Christopher (Margie); daughter, Clarissa; and grandchildren, Kristin, Ryan, Crystal, Christopher Jr, Leonard, Monique and Patricia. Gloria, 67, went home to be with our Lord on January 30th. She was a beautiful, loving mother, and grandmother, perfect as can be. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Parish in Pecos, NM followed by Mass of Christian Burial following Interment at Pecos Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 2, 2020