GONZALES (TINO) FAUSTINO
FAUSTINO (TINO) GONZALES
Faustino (Tino) Gonzales passed away on November 7, 2020. His contagious smile, jokes, warm heart, unconditional love, and straight-shooting attitude will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Roseanna Perea; children, Victor (Tiffany), Amanda, Marika, and Sofia Gonzales. Stepchildren, Sonya Ruiz (Augustine), Ricky T. Herrera; sister, Francis (Pancha) Rivera (Harold); sister-in-law, Juanita Martinez (Albert); brothers-in-law, Bob Perea (Sandy), John Perea (Kathleen) and sister-in-law, Libby Perea-Roseman. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly with many special nieces and nephews who were a big part of his life. Tino was also proud to call Mike Romero his brother and friend.
We would like to thank all the wonderful people who have reached out to us and shared their wonderful memories; from his coaching days for softball, basketball, and baseball to being a referee for both girls and boys elementary basketball programs and coaches from programs in the city who would see him supporting his grandchildren. Tino also was a commissioner for the Santa Fe Youth Independent Program.
He was our one-of-a-kind: Husband, Pops, Daddy, Poppi, Grandpa, Tio, Brother, and Friend. We will cherish all the memories, especially the many fishing and camping adventures.
Due to COVID, services are pending.
~Thank you, Roseanna Perea Gonzales, Victor Gonzales, and Amanda Gonzales


Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032
riverafamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
