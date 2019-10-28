Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRACE MARIE OLIVAS. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

GRACE MARIE OLIVAS (MARCH 7, 1933 - OCTOBER 24, 2019) Our dear "aunt," "sister," cousin and friend passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, October 24th. Although Gracie will be greatly missed, we are comforted knowing that Gracie is now in the loving arms of Our Lord .happy, healthy and with those she loved who have gone before her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Guadalupita Olivas. Although Gracie never married and was an only child, she is survived by numerous cousins and friends..whom she loved and cherished. Gracie was born in Santa Fe where she lived all but eight years of her life, when she lived in Los Alamos. She attended Loretto Academy, graduated from Los Alamos High School and attended the Santa Fe Business College for two years. After college, she assisted her parents in their family business as landlords of their apartment rentals. Her professional career was as a Civil Servant where she worked for the Bureau of Land Management for twenty two years. She retired in 2003 so she could devote her remaining years serving the community she loved, hobbies that fulfilled her (gardening, sewing, baking, swimming and traveling), and spending time with friends and family. Gracie was defined by her faith in God and was very active at her life-long church, Cristo Rey Parish. She was a member of the Pastoral Council, the Altar Society, leader of the Eucharistic Ministry and served as Reader/Lector for many years. Gracie was also a devoted supporter of the Carmelite Monastery and never hesitated to call them for special prayers when someone was in need. Gracie's commitment to making a difference in the community was admired by all who knew her. As a teenager, she volunteered at a birthing center run by nuns. She helped with Easter Seal Campaigns, served as President of the Greer Garson Theater Guild, was active in Pilot Club and held leadership positions in Toastmistress Club International, American Business Women's Association and Bienvenidos, a Division of the Chamber of Commerce. Gracie loved New Mexico history and enjoyed her volunteer work at the Palace of the Governors and as Board member of the Historical Neighborhood Association. In spite of all she did in and for the Santa Fe community, she still managed to take care of her parents until their passing. Clearly, Gracie embraced all that life had to offer and inspired many. Gracie never lacked an opinion and lived life on her own terms. She thrived in social settings and had a keen sense of humor. Her smile and laughter were infectious. She was generous, thoughtful and always willing to help those in need. Friends could always count on Gracie's loyalty and support. A friend of Gracie's was a friend for life. The family wishes to thank staff at Santa Fe Cares who made Gracie's last few months comfortable. We are grateful for all her friends who visited her, brought her goodies, shared special memories, brought her communion, prayed with and for her, and brought laughter into her life even in her more challenging days. While her friends were many, we are deeply indebted to Martha Kallejian, Lorraine Haneyka, Ortencia Gonzales, Ruth Ortiz, Susan Somoza, Ray Vigil and David Griego for their many years of friendship and support to Gracie. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., both services will be held at Cristo Rey Parish. An interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Serving as Pallbearers are Ray Vigil, David Griego, Mike Malinowski, Joslyn Moya Nettey, Dale Beckman, and Dave Schrock. Donations in memory of Gracie may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mt. Carmel Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

GRACE MARIE OLIVAS (MARCH 7, 1933 - OCTOBER 24, 2019) Our dear "aunt," "sister," cousin and friend passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, October 24th. Although Gracie will be greatly missed, we are comforted knowing that Gracie is now in the loving arms of Our Lord .happy, healthy and with those she loved who have gone before her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Guadalupita Olivas. Although Gracie never married and was an only child, she is survived by numerous cousins and friends..whom she loved and cherished. Gracie was born in Santa Fe where she lived all but eight years of her life, when she lived in Los Alamos. She attended Loretto Academy, graduated from Los Alamos High School and attended the Santa Fe Business College for two years. After college, she assisted her parents in their family business as landlords of their apartment rentals. Her professional career was as a Civil Servant where she worked for the Bureau of Land Management for twenty two years. She retired in 2003 so she could devote her remaining years serving the community she loved, hobbies that fulfilled her (gardening, sewing, baking, swimming and traveling), and spending time with friends and family. Gracie was defined by her faith in God and was very active at her life-long church, Cristo Rey Parish. She was a member of the Pastoral Council, the Altar Society, leader of the Eucharistic Ministry and served as Reader/Lector for many years. Gracie was also a devoted supporter of the Carmelite Monastery and never hesitated to call them for special prayers when someone was in need. Gracie's commitment to making a difference in the community was admired by all who knew her. As a teenager, she volunteered at a birthing center run by nuns. She helped with Easter Seal Campaigns, served as President of the Greer Garson Theater Guild, was active in Pilot Club and held leadership positions in Toastmistress Club International, American Business Women's Association and Bienvenidos, a Division of the Chamber of Commerce. Gracie loved New Mexico history and enjoyed her volunteer work at the Palace of the Governors and as Board member of the Historical Neighborhood Association. In spite of all she did in and for the Santa Fe community, she still managed to take care of her parents until their passing. Clearly, Gracie embraced all that life had to offer and inspired many. Gracie never lacked an opinion and lived life on her own terms. She thrived in social settings and had a keen sense of humor. Her smile and laughter were infectious. She was generous, thoughtful and always willing to help those in need. Friends could always count on Gracie's loyalty and support. A friend of Gracie's was a friend for life. The family wishes to thank staff at Santa Fe Cares who made Gracie's last few months comfortable. We are grateful for all her friends who visited her, brought her goodies, shared special memories, brought her communion, prayed with and for her, and brought laughter into her life even in her more challenging days. While her friends were many, we are deeply indebted to Martha Kallejian, Lorraine Haneyka, Ortencia Gonzales, Ruth Ortiz, Susan Somoza, Ray Vigil and David Griego for their many years of friendship and support to Gracie. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., both services will be held at Cristo Rey Parish. An interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Serving as Pallbearers are Ray Vigil, David Griego, Mike Malinowski, Joslyn Moya Nettey, Dale Beckman, and Dave Schrock. Donations in memory of Gracie may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mt. Carmel Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close