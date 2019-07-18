GRAYDONNA MAE GRAHAM On July 16, 2019 she was instantly walking with Jesus! Graydonna, "Donna", was born September 1, 1926 in East Lansing, Michigan to Ralph and Nellie Scott. She graduated from Michigan State University with Bachelor's in Sociology in 1948. She married Gerald Graham, "Jerry" on August 31, 1947. In 1952 they moved to Phoenix, AZ. She worked for Internal Revenue Service for 27 years. They had one child, Candi in May 1954. She worked for Internal Revenue Service for 27 years. Moved to Scottsdale in 1959 until 1979. Donna retired from IRS and moved to El Paso, TX. near her family. She lived in El Paso 30 years and moved to Santa Fe in 2011 and then to Aztec, NM in 2012 until her passing. She was a God-serving woman her entire life and matriarch of the family. 1 daughter, 4 grandchildren, and 18 greats and was greatly loved and admired. Go to farmingtonfuneral.com and legacy.com for service time and date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 21, 2019