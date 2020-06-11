GREGG BEMIS MAY 25, 1928 - MAY 20, 2020 How do you say goodbye to a father? There are the private words: we love you; yes, we'll take good care of mom; you regularly pissed us off; you were so proud of your children and grandkids, even if you didn't know how to say so being a true blue New Englander. There are the public thoughts: you knew him as a dedicated board member; as a tenacious soccer player who always called for the ball to be passed; an outspoken life-long Republican who did his best to convert you to his way of seeing things; a lover of animals who hoped for a kinder world. Gregg Bemis moved with his wife Lisa to Santa Fe in 1980 and made it home. Children lived nearby, as did cousins, great aunts and uncles, a brother-in-law, and friends who became like family. He was ostensibly retired from business but never could resist helping new ventures get off the ground, whether through advice or capital. His greatest endeavor was as the owner of the historic shipwreck Lusitania. He became increasingly obsessed with solving the mystery of the luxury liner's rapid sinking from a single torpedo. He annually battled with the Irish government to obtain permits for exploratory dives on his property, much to their mutual aggravation. Any further discoveries will now have to come about from the efforts of the Lusitania Museum Old Head in Kinsale, Ireland, to whom Gregg deeded the ship in 2019. When cancer finally got the upper hand and he signed on for hospice care, he was asked if he had been in the service. He answered, Semper Fi! A day and a half later he left for his next adventure, never one to dawdle. He wore his Marine uniform on the way out the door. No public commemoration is planned at this time. Gifts and Flowers are not expected but if desired, should be directed to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, or to the Friends of the SF Public Library, in Gregg's honor.



