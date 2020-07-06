1/
GREGG BEMIS
GREGG BEMIS With profound gratitude and appreciation, the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library mourn the passing of, and pay tribute to, F. Gregg Bemis Jr. for his three decades of unstinting volunteer service to the Friends and to the Santa Fe Public Library. In 1989, Gregg Bemis joined the Endowment Advisory Board (EAB) of the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library (FOL) as a founding member, and later served as chair of that board for many years. As chair, he oversaw the management of the FOL's endowment and actively recruited new members for the endowment board. During his tenure as EAB chair, the Friends provided significant support for the Santa Fe Public Library, including the campaign for the Southside Library branch and supplementing the city budget in order to provide library programs and resources for the greater Santa Fe community. Gregg was an active and valued presence on the endowment board for almost three decades. Members of the EAB remember Gregg as dedicated, always amusing, and pleasant to be with. Gregg Bemis was recognized and honored for his service to the Santa Fe Public Library with the Heart of the Library Award, presented to him by the Friends of the Library at its annual members meeting in January 2016. The Santa Fe Public Library was in his heart; he will always be in ours. We extend our deepest sympathies to Lisa Bemis and the Bemis family. ~Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
