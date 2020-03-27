Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregorio Martinez Jr.. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

GREGORIO MARTINEZ JR. Gregorio Martinez Jr., age 94, born January 2, 1926, passed away on March 20, 2020, after suffering from cancer over the last year. Born in Cebolla, NM of Gregorio Catalino Martinez and Isabel Sanchez, he was one of an eventual 9 siblings. Having lost his mother at 8 years of age, he spent much of his childhood in the orphanage. He volunteered for service with the Navy during WWII seeing action in the battles of Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. Following the war, he returned to New Mexico and married Nelda Alire, on March 17, 1946. They were married for 49 years, before she passed on August 31, 1994 due to Parkinson's. Employed by the State of NM Highway Dept. for 55 years, he progressed from highway striper to supervisor of all striping crews in the state.He was a devout catholic and practiced the sharing of time, treasure, and talent with the church and the poor. He is survived by 5 children; Msgr. Jerome, priest, Greg, Patrick, Emelda (Patrick) Garcia, and Bernadette (Michael) Apodaca. He had 3 grandchildren; Roger Rodriguez, Jennifer (Justin) Samars, and Andrew Apodaca and one step grandson, Michael Garcia. He was also graced with 3 great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Josephine, and Josette Samars. Funeral arrangements are as follows; due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held. A public celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at a place and time to be announced later. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

