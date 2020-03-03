GREGORY LAWRENCE COLE Gregory L. Cole, 73, Geologist and tree devotee passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's disease on February 22, 2020. The son of Theron M. Cole and Bette Cole was born in Worcester, MA on September 25, 1946. Greg is survived by his wife of 21 years, Crissy Cole; son, Ian A. Cole; daughter, Yvonne R. Lasiter. Stepchildren, Jennifer Trujillo and Austin Hon; seven grandchildren; brothers, Ron, Doug, and Jonathan. Private services will be held at a later date. His wife, Crissy is especially thankfully to Pacifica Senor Living for making him a big part of their loving, gentle family and to Heritage Home Healthcare and Hospice for their unwavering support always delivered with knowledge, faithful compassion, and sincere empathy.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 4, 2020