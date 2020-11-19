1/
GRETCHEN ELISE DICKENS
GRETCHEN ELISE DICKENS
12/13/83 - 11/19/03

It is a shared sorrow, as we recall the time of your passing.
Memories of you calling and calmly saying treatments were over, coming home to stay with Mom in the family home. You were
Marilyn Monroe at Dan's Halloween party, the difficult two weeks in the hospital. But you made it home, as friends and family gathered to be with you. It was late evening that same day, on a cold, clear night that you quietly and gently left us, a new spirit in the valley.
We will forever miss you.
Love,
Your Family, Dear Friends, and Niece Amelia Mae



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 19, 2020.
