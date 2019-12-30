Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Yatsevitch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRETCHEN YATSEVITCH Gretchen Yatsevitch, 31, of Santa Fe, NM died on December 13, 2019. She was born in Hanover, NH on December 17, 1987. Gretchen spent her early years in the deep forests of western New Hampshire where her parents owned a farm. Throughout her childhood, she split her time between New Hampshire and New Mexico, both environments offered her connection to the arts and to animal husbandry, each of which anchored and inspired her. She attended Rhode Island College in Providence, RI, where she studied Philosophy, before returning to Santa Fe. Gretchen was a fierce and passionate person with a powerful will. She valued the honesty of artists, writers, and musicians who express the full depth of the human experience. This was apparent in her own creative work, which included drawing, sculpture, modelling, and music. Gretchen pushed herself and others to confront how complex our existence is. In her art, her expression of form explored the discord between delicate and forceful. Her aesthetic mixed tender and brutal images in her clothing, and body art that mirrored much of her interaction with the world. She will be remembered for her intelligence, humor, and honesty. Her love of animals, especially horses, led her to equestrian work as a trainer and instructor, which was one of the great joys of her life. She is survived by her father, Michael Yatsevitch of Cornish, NH; her mother, Joan Yatsevitch of Santa Fe, NM; her brother, Mikhail Yatsevitch of Wells, ME; and her sister, Marjke Yatsevitch, brother-in-law, Mark Vigorito; nephews, Augustus and Wesley Vigorito of Newmarket, NH; her horses, Charlie and Loshad; and her cats: Louis, Potato, Hey Big Cat, and Roadhouse. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

