GUSTAVO COBLENTZ JR.
Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe , NM 87505
(505)-984-8600

GUSTAVO COBLENTZ, JR. MAY 14, 1959 - AUGUST 28, 2019 Beloved father of Gustavo Coblentz 1st. In death he is survived by Libertad Eugenia Balck, Pablo Coblentz, Miguel Coblentz and Jorge Coblentz. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Libertad and Gustavo Coblentz; and his sister Lilliana Coblentz. He grew up in Carson California, loved athletics and was very proficient in gymnastics. He came to New Mexico in 1991 to help his mother and father relocate. He was a successful business owner of Santa Fe Garage Doors. Gustavo was an easygoing free-minded man who lived life on his own terms and in his own way. He was ready to help where he could and will be sorely missed and never forgotten by his family and by those who were near and dear to him. We pray in Gods speed for the salvation of his soul. A rosary will be recited at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service in the Max Randolph Chapel on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Santa Maria de La Paz on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10am. Committal to follow at Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

