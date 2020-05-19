IN LOVING MEMORY OF GUY Lewis O. Seaman passed away April 2, 2020 after a valiant battel with several surgeries. He grew up in New Mexico and loved all the beautiful nature New Mexico offers. He began A-1 Pump Service in 1984. He remained dedicated to the business until illness forced retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy and earned an Honorable Discharge in 1964. He was a patient, quiet, and kind man to all he knew. Special thanks to "Dr. D" for her care at the Santa Fe and Albuquerque Veterans Associations. He is deeply missed everyday by Sis, Pat, Lee, Lane, Jimmie, Callie, and Lane Alan. You will always be with us.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020