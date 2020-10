HILARY GWYNN



Hillary Gwynn of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 72 from natural causes.

She was an outstanding astrologer and legal secretary, hailing originally from Boston, MA.

Hilary is survived by her companion of 35 years John O'Donnell; her sister Betsi Bozeman, husband Sam, and their son Connor; and her brother Joe Gwinn and his wife Kate.

There will be a private gathering of friends at a later date.







