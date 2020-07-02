H. WAYNE NELSON DECEMBER 30, 1925 - APRIL 01, 2020 Born in Ogden, UT, Wayne grew up hiking, hunting, and fishing in the Rocky Mountains. In 1990, he was very happy to begin his retirement years with Mary Ann in Santa Fe, NM within the Sangre de Cristo Range. Wayne graduated from Ogden High School then enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. Upon Honorable Discharge, he worked for the US Air Force at Nellis Air Base in Las Vegas, NV until he left to work for The RAND Corp. in Santa Monica, CA. There, he joined the Logistical Research Staff working with Advanced Computing Systems for the Strategic Air Command. He was Program Director for Installation of AFGEN at Tinker Air Force Base, Midwest City, OK when he met his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Murphy, a resident of Oklahoma City, OK. They moved to Michigan when Wayne was hired to Organize and Direct Technical Development Centers for Burroughs Corp. He organized three Centers in the US, also Centers in France, England, India, and New Zealand. He was Director of Strategic Planning when he elected to retire. In Santa Fe, Wayne was a volunteer with the Santa Fe Chapter of SCORE as a consultant and a participant with Business Management Seminars. He spent many happy days and years in the mountains as a volunteer with the Santa Fe National Forest, SFNF. He became Chairman of the Committee that organized the SFNF Site Steward Program and their training program. In his memory, the family suggests donations to the SFNF Site Steward Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 32224, Santa Fe, NM. 87594. Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Murphy) Nelson, son Robert D. Nelson (Diane), daughter Raleigh F. Baughman (George K. Jr.), six grandchildren; Kiana (Nelson) Kinashuk (Chris), Janessa Nelson, Mathias Nelson, Savanah Nelson, Isadora Baughman, Fiona Baughman, and his sister, Irma L. Ast (Donald) of Ogden, UT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store