HAL DAVID FIELDING Hal David Fielding passed away peacefully August 31st, 2019 with his friends by his side. Hal was born in Santa Fe in 1955 and graduated from State of New Mexico University in Las Cruces with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is preceded in death by his parents Hal and Suzanne and his brother Robert. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 26th at 2pm at the Friendship Club 1316 Apache Ave. Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019