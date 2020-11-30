1/1
HAMILTON ALLEN WAYNE
ALLEN WAYNE HAMILTON

Allen Wayne Hamilton, 71, of Portales, NM died November 24, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. No formal services are planned at this time.
Mr. Hamilton was born February 8, 1949 in Chickasha, OK to the home of Mary Ann (Sevedge) and Alvin Allen Hamilton. When he was ten years old, the family moved from Lyndsey, OK to Tucumcari, NM. During his high school career, he played basketball and graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1967. Mr. Hamilton came to Eastern New Mexico University where he majored in business, graduating in 1971. He later returned to Eastern to complete his MBA. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
On August. 26, 1981 in Gainesville, GA, he was married to Jan Vos. They had one son together. Mr. Hamilton was active in banking throughout his working life. For most of those years he was employed at banks in Santa Fe where he lived for many years. Following his retirement from Wells Fargo Bank in 2012, he moved to a ranch where he lived until moving to Portales in 2017.
A devoted father, he looked back fondly to the years of taking his son to compete in numerous rodeos. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was in later years living in Portales, and getting to be close to his two granddaughters. He is survived by his former wife, Jan Hamilton of Santa Fe, NM; his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Megan Hamilton of Portales; his two granddaughters, Blair and Lillian Hamilton; and a sister, Janet Saline of Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his both of his parents.
Wheeler Mortuary of Portales - wheelermortuary.net



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
