Harold Mark Trabosh December 25, 1933~ December 30, 2019 Dr. Harold Mark Trabosh, 86, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away December 30, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Harold was born December 25, 1933 in Berks County, PA, the son of Carrie and John Trabosh. Harold is survived by his loving wife Frances Gale Trabosh, brother George Trabosh (wife Marguerite) of Hamburg, PA, son Sean Trabosh (wife Neeracha) of San Francisco, CA, son David Trabosh (wife Shelley) of Denver, CO, step-son John Pomponio of Santa Fe, NM, grandchildren Amara and Narisa Trabosh and step-grandchildren Kate Sands and Sabrina Sands Johnson. He also enjoyed the company of his many nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by his parents, Carrie and John Trabosh, brothers, John and Richard Trabosh and step-daughter Robbyn Cox Sands. Dr. Trabosh attended Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado, graduating with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. He then joined a private veterinary practice. Later he was lured to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, DC, where he enjoyed a lengthy distinguished career as an epidemiologist. He received many awards including the Department's Superior Service Award in 1986. After retiring Harold and Frances enjoyed many years of RV travel around the United States with their 3 Yorkshire Terriers. Harold's many interest included raising quarter horses on his farm in Maryland, western movies and country music, Native American art and culture, walking through a hardware store and gardening. He loved a good hand of poker. Harold was a very devoted husband and is greatly missed. The family would like to acknowledge the dedicated caregivers of Amber Care who helped Harold in his final days in Santa Fe. Cremation has taken place and at the request of Harold, he would like to be remembered privately without a service or memorial. Rivera Family Funeral Home 417 East Rodeo Road Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505)989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 19, 2020