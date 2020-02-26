Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Morton Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAROLD MORTON MORRISON On Friday, February 21, 2020, Harold Morton ("Mort") Morrison passed away at age 91. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Mort lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, with his wife of 36 years, Teresa Pierce. He was born to Esther and Irving Morrison on January 14, 1929, in Buffalo, New York, where he was raised. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a BA in psychology and drama. After college, Mort served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There, he was a chaplain's assistant and then a radio announcer - two roles that separately, yet perfectly, employed his talent for guiding others and showcased his booming voice. Ever the entrepreneur and adventurer, Mort led a remarkably diverse professional life running restaurants, managing an insurance company, and trading on the exchange floor. Mort's final, longest, and most distinguished professional chapter was as a gifted financial advisor and senior vice president at Morgan Stanley. Together with Teresa - his business partner of nearly 50 years - he used his intellect, wisdom, and knack for all things financial to better the lives of his countless clients. Mort worked hard and played hard. He approached life with an amalgam of strength, optimism, fearlessness, and can-do spirit. After he and Teresa moved to Santa Fe when he was in his early 60s, Mort learned to ski - and ski well. He and Teresa travelled the world many times over, from Mexico to Myanmar and Kenya to China. He was also an accomplished lifelong photographer who pursued this passion throughout his many travels. Whatever his latest adventure or interest was, Mort took immense pleasure in sharing it with those he loved. Humor and charm were his calling cards. Mort is survived by his wife Teresa Pierce; his four children, Marilyn Morrison, Ruth Rosado, Alan Morrison, and Jennifer Lewis; his seven grandchildren, Rebecca Fogel, Emily Rosado-Solomon, Andrew Fogel, Adam Rosado, T.J. Lewis, Alex Lewis, and Isaac Lewis; his great-grandson, Hudson Solomon; and his sister, Joan Bleich. Donations to any of the following organizations dear to Mort would be deeply appreciated; the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe, and The Food Depot in Santa Fe.

HAROLD MORTON MORRISON On Friday, February 21, 2020, Harold Morton ("Mort") Morrison passed away at age 91. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Mort lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, with his wife of 36 years, Teresa Pierce. He was born to Esther and Irving Morrison on January 14, 1929, in Buffalo, New York, where he was raised. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a BA in psychology and drama. After college, Mort served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There, he was a chaplain's assistant and then a radio announcer - two roles that separately, yet perfectly, employed his talent for guiding others and showcased his booming voice. Ever the entrepreneur and adventurer, Mort led a remarkably diverse professional life running restaurants, managing an insurance company, and trading on the exchange floor. Mort's final, longest, and most distinguished professional chapter was as a gifted financial advisor and senior vice president at Morgan Stanley. Together with Teresa - his business partner of nearly 50 years - he used his intellect, wisdom, and knack for all things financial to better the lives of his countless clients. Mort worked hard and played hard. He approached life with an amalgam of strength, optimism, fearlessness, and can-do spirit. After he and Teresa moved to Santa Fe when he was in his early 60s, Mort learned to ski - and ski well. He and Teresa travelled the world many times over, from Mexico to Myanmar and Kenya to China. He was also an accomplished lifelong photographer who pursued this passion throughout his many travels. Whatever his latest adventure or interest was, Mort took immense pleasure in sharing it with those he loved. Humor and charm were his calling cards. Mort is survived by his wife Teresa Pierce; his four children, Marilyn Morrison, Ruth Rosado, Alan Morrison, and Jennifer Lewis; his seven grandchildren, Rebecca Fogel, Emily Rosado-Solomon, Andrew Fogel, Adam Rosado, T.J. Lewis, Alex Lewis, and Isaac Lewis; his great-grandson, Hudson Solomon; and his sister, Joan Bleich. Donations to any of the following organizations dear to Mort would be deeply appreciated; the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe, and The Food Depot in Santa Fe. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close