HAROLD (HARRY) PEÑA Harold (Harry) Peña, 63, of Moriarty, New Mexico passed away peacefully on April 13th. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Cipriano Peña, siblings Nick, Patsy, and Mary Anne, Max, and Christy. He is survived by his sisters; Canda and Lawrence, Amy and Wanda; brother-in-law, Albert; nieces and nephews; Lawrence, Joey, Stephanie, Niko, Angela and Mike, Max and Katrina, Kaeden; and many amazing friends. It was a privilege to know him and he will be missed. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 19, 2020