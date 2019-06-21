Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harold Roberts Wooldridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAROLD ROBERTS WOOLDRIDGE, D.D.S., M.S.D. OCTOBER 17, 1919 - MAY 22, 2019 Dr. Harold Roberts Wooldridge passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. He was born in Altus, OK, to Dr. Mervin Hudson and Mary Roberts Wooldridge. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Anne Wooldridge in 2009, his parents, and his two brothers, Dr. Bart Franklin Wooldridge of Joplin, MO, and Dr. Dean Hudson Wooldridge, of McAllen, TX. He is survived by his daughter Liz Marie Crews of Santa Fe, NM; his daughter and son-in-law Cynthia Anne and John David Davenport of Lakeway, TX; his grandson and granddaughter-in-law John David (Jr.) and Jennifer Anne Davenport of The Woodlands, TX; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law Kathryn Anne and Taylor White of Lakeway, TX; and five great-grandchildren. Harold attended Altus High School, in Altus, OK; Kemper Military School in Boonville, MO; and the University of Oklahoma where he played polo. He married Elizabeth Anne West in Kansas City, KS in 1944, while completing his D.D.S. at Kansas City Dental College. After completion of his degree, he was assigned to Corpus Christi Naval Air Station at Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi, TX. After World War II, they settled in Altus, OK, where he joined his father's dental practice. During the Korean War he was called up to serve in the USAF, and upon his return to the U.S., he studied orthodontics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN, where he received his MSD. Following his graduation, the Wooldridges moved to McAllen, TX in 1957, where they raised their family. Dr. Wooldridge was one of the first orthodontists in South Texas, with a practice that extended to Laredo, TX, and as far south as Monterrey, Mexico. He loved spending his weekends at his beloved El Paisano Ranch near Linn, TX, riding the fences, branding cattle, and hunting. He hunted deer, elk, wild boar, white-winged dove, and quail. He enjoyed fishing in Canada; as well as, off the South Texas coast. Harold was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the Rotary Club of McAllen and Santa Fe. He was an Elder and enjoyed teaching the high school Sunday School class at 1st Presbyterian Church, McAllen. In his later years, he taught the senior adult Sunday School class at St. John's Methodist Church in Santa Fe. Harold and Anne traveled extensively visiting Canada, China, Egypt, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Mozambique, South Africa, and Turkey. They especially enjoyed taking two to three month trips on Lykes Line freighters to foreign ports around the world. In 1989, they moved permanently to their vacation home in Santa Fe, where they skied into their late eighties, and then moved to Austin,TX, in 2007 and Lakeway, TX in 2017. His kindness, wonderful demeanor, vibrant personality, quick wit, and caring generous nature live on in those he touched throughout his long life. His greatest joy was his family. A private family graveside service will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery July 19, 2019.

