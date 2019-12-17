Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Steven (Hero) Romero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAROLD STEVEN ROMERO FEBRUARY 5, 1957 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 On Friday, December 13, 2019, Harold Steven Romero (Hero), loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 62. He was born on February 5th, 1957, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to Maclovio and Maria Guadalupe Romero. Harold excelled in both sports and academics. He was an avid basketball and softball player. Playing both sports throughout his life, always wearing number 8. On March 10, 1983, Harold married the love of his life Christina Chavez. They raised their beautiful daughter Vanessa. Harold cared passionately for his growing family that included Vanessa's husband Emerson and their amazing son Keith Oliver Arias. Harold worked diligently for a Jean factory in Santa Fe and for many years at the National Park Service. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of public service. He was known for his quick wit, love, compassion, and patience. Harold was always willing to help and often served as his brothers dedicated companion and gopher. Harold is preceded in death by Christina's parents Margarita V. Chavez and Tony Chavez Jr. As well as his loving grandparents Dulcinea and Bernardino Mascarenes. He is survived by his wife Christina, his daughter Vanessa, his son-in-law Emerson, his grandson Keith Oliver, his sister-in-law Angela Hoek (Roger), his sister-in-law Judy Esparsen (Kelly), his siblings Carla Mendoza (Alvino), Bernie Romero (Susie), Darlene C de Vaca (Victor), Dorothy Romero-Lowe (Dewey), Paulette Muniz (Marty), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joaquin Mendoza, Emerson Arias, Philip C de Vaca, Bernie Romero, Kelly Esparsen, Roger Hoek, Antonio Mendoza, and Keith Oliver Arias. Honorary Pallbearers will be Estevan Mendoza, Juan Ramon Arias, Rigoberto Arias, Ernesto Arias, Oscar Arias, and Jose Enrique Arias. A rosary and funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi downtown Santa Fe at 12:00 p.m. The burial service will be at Rosario cemetery at 2:00 p.m. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

