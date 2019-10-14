HARRIET (BABS) HAMILTON Harriet ("Babs") Hamilton died on September 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Harriet was born in Santa Fe on July 16, 1926, to Wilbur and Etna West Wiswall. In 1950 she married Frank Hamilton of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She is survived by their four children: by daughter Camille and husband Babu Singaraju of Albuquerque and their sons Raj and Ravi and four great grandchildren, by son Mark Hamilton and wife Peggy of Tucumcari, by son Drayton Hamilton of Santa Fe, and by son Bruce Hamilton of Seattle. Harriet's love and motherly grace are irreplaceable and have touched many lives. Her passions included being a champion chess player, gardening, nutrition, and culinary masterpieces. Harriet and Frank rest in peace at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

