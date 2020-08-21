DR. HARRIS W BARBER Dr. Harris W Barber, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home in Santa Fe, NM. He was born on September 3, 1924, in Kearney, NE. He did his schooling from North Platte and Hastings, Nebraska, and earned Eagle Scout. His West Point appointment was cancelled due to hay fever. He then enlisted in the Reserve Corp in March 1943. In the 20th Armored Division, he applied to OCS, becoming a 2nd Lieutenant. In August 1945, he was on a troop ship en route to replacement depot to fill in as the Japanese killed many Americans. The bomb was dropped, ending the war, and he was discharged from the Army in 1946 as he returned home. He went to the University of Nebraska, pledging Phi Kappa Psi. After college graduation, he married the love of his life, Harriett. He continued his medical training at the University of Nebraska, University of Washington, and the University of Chicago. His private practice began at Lovelace Clinic in Albuquerque, NM, where he was associated with the original seven astronauts. In 1951, he started his Obstetrics and Gynecology practice in Santa Fe at St. Vincent Hospital with Sisters. He maintained a specialized clinic for those who needed assistance. He retired in 1984 to pursue his love of sailing. He was an active member of many civic and community organizations. He was uniquely devoted to his family and practice. He is survived by Harriet, his beloved wife, and his two daughters Julie Hughes and Becky Erny, and five grandchildren. Services at Berardinelli will be live-streamed. Please contact the family for a connection. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com