HARRY J. PALOMBI, SR. Harry J. Palombi, Sr. of Santa Fe, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Although he was born in Philadelphia, PA to Howard and Flamina Palombi, he was a deep rooted Santa Fean. He was a dutiful man to his family, his country while serving with the U.S. Navy, and to his community through his work and his membership with the Elks Lodge. Harry began his career with Mountain Bell /Q-West and upon his retirement he drove a school bus for Santa Fe Public Schools. Harry found deep fulfilment in assuring the youth had safe and reliable access to education for 9 years. Harry is survived by his children, granddaughter, their families, and brothers and sisters. His family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be offered in his memory to a Parkinson's Foundation or Organization of your choice. Service arrangements are pending. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com