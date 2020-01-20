Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY MOUL RITCHIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRY MOUL RITCHIE JANUARY 9, 1930 - JANUARY 14, 2020 Harry was born January 9, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Harry E. and Wanda B. (Moul) Ritchie. A Santa Fe, New Mexico resident since retiring in 1995 from a distinguished career as a drama professor, Harry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret H. (Elderfield); sons David (Therese) Ritchie and Stuart (Julie) Ritchie; grandchildren Elizabeth and Zachary; several nieces and nephews around the country, and an ever loving cat of 18 years, Tidbit. He was 90 years old and preceded in death by his parents Harry and Wanda Ritchie, of Cleveland, Ohio and a brother Samuel, who died as an infant. He is remembered and treasured by generations of students and professional colleagues and many friends and staff he shared the past 15 years with at The Montecito in Santa Fe. Per his wishes, a private family memorial and internment of his ashes will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, your kind wishes, prayers and a happy thought about your favorite quote from Shakespeare are deeply appreciated. (Dim stage and raise house lights one last time, there will be no curtain call. Thunderous and sustained applause)

HARRY MOUL RITCHIE JANUARY 9, 1930 - JANUARY 14, 2020 Harry was born January 9, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Harry E. and Wanda B. (Moul) Ritchie. A Santa Fe, New Mexico resident since retiring in 1995 from a distinguished career as a drama professor, Harry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret H. (Elderfield); sons David (Therese) Ritchie and Stuart (Julie) Ritchie; grandchildren Elizabeth and Zachary; several nieces and nephews around the country, and an ever loving cat of 18 years, Tidbit. He was 90 years old and preceded in death by his parents Harry and Wanda Ritchie, of Cleveland, Ohio and a brother Samuel, who died as an infant. He is remembered and treasured by generations of students and professional colleagues and many friends and staff he shared the past 15 years with at The Montecito in Santa Fe. Per his wishes, a private family memorial and internment of his ashes will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, your kind wishes, prayers and a happy thought about your favorite quote from Shakespeare are deeply appreciated. (Dim stage and raise house lights one last time, there will be no curtain call. Thunderous and sustained applause) Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close