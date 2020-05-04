Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HEATHER LYNN MACGILLIVRAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEATHER LYNN MACGILLIVRAY Heather Lynn MacGillivray found peace from this life on May 1, 2020. She was a true angel on earth who touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. She was the most innocent and special human who embodied the true meaning of love. Heather was the best listener and keeper of secrets! Born August 15, 1983 to parents, Lynnette and Frosty MacGillivray, her life soon became filled with more challenges than anyone could have imagined. Along with her challenges came immense hope, companionship, and more love than most people could dream of. Heather is reunited with her parents, Lynnette and Frosty MacGillivray in heaven, where she can finally be free of all her disabilities and limitations. Her memory and love will continue to live on through her siblings, nephews, and niece and those who were touched by her meaningful and blessed life. Run free, speak all our secrets and be free sweet angel Heather.

HEATHER LYNN MACGILLIVRAY Heather Lynn MacGillivray found peace from this life on May 1, 2020. She was a true angel on earth who touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. She was the most innocent and special human who embodied the true meaning of love. Heather was the best listener and keeper of secrets! Born August 15, 1983 to parents, Lynnette and Frosty MacGillivray, her life soon became filled with more challenges than anyone could have imagined. Along with her challenges came immense hope, companionship, and more love than most people could dream of. Heather is reunited with her parents, Lynnette and Frosty MacGillivray in heaven, where she can finally be free of all her disabilities and limitations. Her memory and love will continue to live on through her siblings, nephews, and niece and those who were touched by her meaningful and blessed life. Run free, speak all our secrets and be free sweet angel Heather. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close