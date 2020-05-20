HELEN C. VIGIL Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Helen C. Vigil passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 14th, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Vigil; parents, Frank and Lorencita Casados; in-laws, Juan and Candelaria Vigil; brother, Elui Casados; sister Susie Salazar; and brother Filimon Casados; son, Orlando; grandsons, David Dominic and Eric. She is survived by daughter, Cathy Vigil (Octavio); daughter, Jessica Angel; son, Robert Vigil and his wife Sharon; 6 grandchildren, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers are Ray Angel, Chris Vigil, Robert Vigil, Jr. Juan Vigil, Zack Fournier, Eric Vigil. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Vigil III, Juan Vigil Jr., Daniel Trujillo, Javier Angel. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 21 to May 22, 2020