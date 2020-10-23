In Loving Memory of Helen Lamberton Gates

June 3, 1937 to October 15, 2020



Helen Lamberton Gates, born inside the beltway before there was one, grew up in the Washington/Virginia/Maryland area. Her father, Harry Clabaugh Lamberton, worked for Roosevelt's New Deal, but after a later stint with UNRRA, opened a private international law practice in Washington. Her mother, Nancy Michie Lamberton, youngest of the six Michie sisters of Charlottesville, was a renowned hostess and what today would be termed a ""foodie.""

As a young girl, Helen lived in Georgetown and then Cleveland Park, where she attended the district public schools. In 1953, her Godfather, H. Gordon Minnigerode and his wife, Nancy, invited Helen to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. This was her first trip abroad and she had a glorious time! Her sixteenth birthday party was celebrated on the Eiffel Tower restaurant in Paris, after which she traveled with Nancy to Nairobi, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth, South Africa, where she stayed at the American Consulate where Gordon served as Counsel General. Later, to perfect her French, she returned to Paris where she attended a small boarding school.

Returning to Washington, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1956. It was curious that she was awarded the American Legion ""Citizenship Award"" since this was the height of the McCarthy era and her father was a well-known Washington Liberal. Someone had slipped up.

She subsequently attended Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied international relations with Adda Bozeman and literature with Joseph Campbell, her two favorite teachers. She received a Master's Degree in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia. (UVA). There were very few women in the graduate departments at that time, and none in the undergraduate. In the course of her lifetime, Helen derived profound satisfaction from the improved status of both women and minorities.

While studying at UVA, Helen met her first husband, James Burke Alley Jr. The couple moved to New York City where their first child, Anne Lamberton Alley, was born. Helen was an advocate of natural childbirth and participated in a groundbreaking program at New York Hospital. After the family moved to Santa Fe, Helen had trouble finding an obstetrician willing to allow natural childbirth for her second delivery. She ultimately discovered the Sisters of Mercy at the Catholic Maternity Institute on Palace Avenue, who delivered her second child, James Burke Alley III. This event was unusual enough to be reported on the front page of the Wall Street Journal.

After her divorce from Jim Alley, Helen, Anne, and James remained in Santa Fe, except for summers in Scotland. They first spent a year in a small farming village near the sea, in the Kingdom of Fife, four miles from St. Andrews.

Growing up in Washington gave Helen unusual exposure to the arts. She adored ballet and took class until well into her forties. Travel was also high on her list. She and her subsequent husband, William N. Gates, III, the poet, with whom she had a long and profoundly happy marriage, made frequent trips together. They particularly enjoyed Italy, where their attention focused on art and architecture. In the 1980s and 90s, when the couple lived in Maryland, Helen served as docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art, where she specialized in giving tours of the Cone Collection of Matisse and Picasso.

Helen and William were both passionate hikers and music lovers. Lured by the High Country and year round concerts, they returned to live in Santa Fe in 1999, where she served as a moderator for the Council of International Relations, and was a charter member of Women's Voices and the Santa Fe World Affairs Forum. She is the author of a childhood memoir, Impressions of Past Times, and three mystery novels, Dog Days, An Unexpected Distraction, and Ghost Tears, the latter of which is set in the Santa Fe area.

Helen is survived by her husband, William; her two children, James and Anne; her son-in-law, John Ferrara; two brothers, Benjamin Paulding Lamberton of London and his three children, Eleanor, Derek and Mark; also of London, Harry Clabaugh Lamberton, Jr. of Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, and his two children, Harry III of Houston and Mary Rawlings Lamberton Miller of South Hamilton, MA; as well as three step-children, Sarah, Michael, and Amy Gates.

A celebration of her memory will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Helen's memory to the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, PO Box 2227, Santa Fe, NM 87504-2227. Tel. 505-983-2075 Ext.108.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store