HELEN M. MARTINEZ Helen M. Martinez, age 69 of Santa Fe, NM passed away at home on Saturday April 13, 2019. with her loving family by her side. Please visit the Riverside Funeral Home website at www.RiversideFunerals.com to view the full obituary and service schedule. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
|
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 19, 2019