HELEN VIRGINIA TATTERSHALL Helen Virginia Tattershall, 86, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the Sombrillo Nursing Facility. "Ginny" was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew her. She was fun loving-- finding enjoyment in an afternoon at the Santa Fe Downs, crossword puzzles, or singing and dancing to Patsy Cline. Working for many years at Santa Fe's original Bull Ring, she was known to be a great friend to many with an unrivaled sense of humor and wit. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Helen Harris and brother Bobby. She survived by her sister Ramona; sister-in-law Shirley; daughters Lori, Leslie, Lynne; and son Delbert. Four grandchildren; Brenda, Casey, Logan, and Keith; and two great-grandchildren; Kaylin and Keagan. Many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to thank the Sombrillo Nursing healthcare workers who took great care of her. The Celebration of Life for Ginny will be scheduled for a later date with Berardinelli Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 22, 2020