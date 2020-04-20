Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Virginia Tattershall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HELEN VIRGINIA TATTERSHALL Helen Virginia Tattershall, 86, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the Sombrillo Nursing Facility. "Ginny" was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew her. She was fun loving-- finding enjoyment in an afternoon at the Santa Fe Downs, crossword puzzles, or singing and dancing to Patsy Cline. Working for many years at Santa Fe's original Bull Ring, she was known to be a great friend to many with an unrivaled sense of humor and wit. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Helen Harris and brother Bobby. She survived by her sister Ramona; sister-in-law Shirley; daughters Lori, Leslie, Lynne; and son Delbert. Four grandchildren; Brenda, Casey, Logan, and Keith; and two great-grandchildren; Kaylin and Keagan. Many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to thank the Sombrillo Nursing healthcare workers who took great care of her. The Celebration of Life for Ginny will be scheduled for a later date with Berardinelli Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

HELEN VIRGINIA TATTERSHALL Helen Virginia Tattershall, 86, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the Sombrillo Nursing Facility. "Ginny" was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew her. She was fun loving-- finding enjoyment in an afternoon at the Santa Fe Downs, crossword puzzles, or singing and dancing to Patsy Cline. Working for many years at Santa Fe's original Bull Ring, she was known to be a great friend to many with an unrivaled sense of humor and wit. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Helen Harris and brother Bobby. She survived by her sister Ramona; sister-in-law Shirley; daughters Lori, Leslie, Lynne; and son Delbert. Four grandchildren; Brenda, Casey, Logan, and Keith; and two great-grandchildren; Kaylin and Keagan. Many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to thank the Sombrillo Nursing healthcare workers who took great care of her. The Celebration of Life for Ginny will be scheduled for a later date with Berardinelli Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.