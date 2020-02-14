Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene R. (Damato) Kowalski. View Sign Service Information Service 12:30 PM Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Burial 2:15 PM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

HELENE R. KOWALSKI Helene R. Kowalski (nee Damato), age 91, born February 4, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died February 10, 2020, at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with her loving daughter, Judy Kowalski, by her side. Daughter of Henrietta Damato (nee DeStefano) and Joseph Damato, wife of Howard (Hank) Kowalski, married January 27, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Helene was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Hank; and her sister, Annamarie (Judy) Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Kowalski; her sister, Joann Kennedy; her nieces, Karen Schultz, Carolyn Phillips, and Joann Camp; her nephew, Joseph Kennedy, her grandnieces, Kristen Patterson, Becky Phillips, and Brooke Camp; her grandnephew, Stevie Schultz; and her great-grandnieces, Laura and Kady Patterson. Helene enjoyed her work as an administrative assistant for the NAVSESS Section of the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, retiring as a civilian employee in 1994 after 20+ years of service. Helene spent her retirement visiting with her mother, Henrietta, and sisters, Annamarie Jackson and Joann Kennedy, with whom she had lots of laughs shopping for antiques in the wilds of South Jersey. She moved to New Mexico in 2007 to be near her daughter, Judy, and to savor the beautiful sunsets and spectacular rainbows over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Judy would like to thank Lynn Hopkins, Kathy Jefferis and Ken Kast, dear friends who helped care for Helene during her last days; friends and family near and far for the loving support they have given to her and to Helene; and also to Ambercare and Home Instead Senior Care and their incredibly compassionate and skilled staff members. Services will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe, at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 20th, and 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery, where Helene will be buried next to her loving husband, Hank, who served proudly in the Navy in WWII and the Korean Conflict.

