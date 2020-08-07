HENRY FONG Henry passed away peacefully at home in Santa Fe on July 22nd at the age of 82. He was born in San Francisco on November 30, 1937. He was one of five brothers raised in Chinatown. Henry was known to be adventurous and left the bay area to pursue college in Caldwell, Idaho. He travelled, or really walked about the southwest, and met his future wife, Wanda while taking a part-time job in Ganado, Arizona. They were married in Dallas, Texas and soon moved back to the Bay Area where he was medical laboratory technologist. His love for the southwest and outdoors took him to the Hopi Reservation and Santa Fe New, Mexico where he was a Laboratory Supervisor for the Indian Health Service. He loved to cook and was always trying new recipes. He was known for his smile and love of animals, pets, and a friendly game of poker. He fished whenever possible, and continued to explore the southwest throughout his life. Henry is survived by his wife Wanda; children Darrell Fong and his wife Sheila of Albuquerque and Stephen Fong and his wife Michaela of Santa Fe; and his grandchildren Nick, Willie, and Corey. Henry was a devoted husband, loving father, and a best friend to all he met. We will miss you and you are always in our hearts.



