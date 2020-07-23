1/1
Henry Xavier Frank
HENRY XAVIER FRANK Henry Xavier Frank, 68, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, beloved father, grandfather, and brother passed away on July 3, 2020. Henry was battling cancer for several months. He was born on April 17, 1952 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Josephine and Ralph Frank. Henry spent most of his life in Santa Fe where he owned his own plumbing company for several years and celebrated 38 years of sobriety. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids as well as playing golf with family and friends. Henry is survived by his children Chris (Ruth), Amanda (Alonzo), Sandra (Adam), Erik and his six grandkids Angela, Krista, Andres, Alicia, Abigail, and Mason along with his brothers David and Duane in addition to many other family and friends. Henry built his life around helping others and had a deep love for those close to him, he will be greatly missed. A private family service and burial will be held at a later date.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
