HENRY ZAMORA World War II Veteran, Henry Zamora passed away suddenly in his home in Santa Fe, NM on December 23, 2019. He was 94 years old. Henry was born and raised in Vaughn, NM. Later he spent many years living in California, where he retired, and then returned home to Santa Fe to be near his loving mother, Cecelia Zamora, his sisters, and family. Like many of the Greatest Generation, Henry was inducted into military service at only 18 years of age. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII, including the Battle of the Bulge, the Campaigns of Ardennes/Rhineland/Central Europe. He received decoration and citation of the American Theater European - African - Middle Eastern Good Conduct Victory medals. Henry was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Zamora; his father, Melaquias Zamora; sisters, Mabel Miller and Anna Zamora. He is survived by his sisters, Susie Rivera and Alida Merlino, and by many nieces and nephews, all who loved him very much. While residing in Santa Fe in his later years, he stayed active by participating in many activities at the Alto Senior Center, enjoying the company of many good friends. He was also active in the Senior Olympics where he won several gold medals for basketball free-throw shooting. The family is grateful to the many caring neighbors who looked out for him. Uncle Henry was loved dearly by his family. He will be greatly missed. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, January 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera's Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in the Santuario. Interment will follow at National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

