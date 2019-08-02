HERB P. SENA MARCH 29, 1939 - AUGUST 1, 2019 Herb P. Sena, 80, resident of Pecos, NM passed away peacefully at his home. Sunrise 03/29/39 - Sunset 08/01/19. He is preceded in death by his son Dustin. He is survived by his wife Iris, two brothers and one sister. His children Michelle Sena, Angela Becherl (Brian), Jeanette Yardman (Charlie), Michael Sena (Roxanne), Phil Angel (Melissa), Rene Kepler (Randy) and special grandson who he raised Gabriel Sena (Llena). He leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In Herb's early days he was a proud member of the Tesuque Volunteer Fire Department. He went on to work and retire from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and also served as a U.S. Marshall for the U.S. Marshall's Service. Services are pending and will be published at a later date. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Presbyterian Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pecos Benedictine Monastery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 4, 2019